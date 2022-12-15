Waterloo Brewing being bought by Carlsberg

Carlsberg is snapping up Waterloo Brewing in a $144 million deal.

The Kitchener-based company released a statement on the plants Wednesday night.

"We've enjoyed a close relationship with Carlsberg and are excited about becoming part of one of the largest brewing companies in the world," said Waterloo Brewing's president and CEO George Croft in the statement.

The Carlsberg Group was established in 1847 and has products sold in 150 markets.