Waterloo based company hosting 24 hour virtual reality marathon
Ctrl V is hosting its fourth annual 24 hour virtual reality marathon starting Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 2:51PM EDT
WATERLOO - A Waterloo based virtual reality arcade franchise is hosting its fourth annual 24-hour virtual reality marathon from Saturday to Sunday.
The event is being put on by Ctrl V and will be held at all of its locations.
All of the proceeds go toward the Children's Miracle Network of Hospitals.
Last year, Ctrl V raised over $43,000 in a 24-hour span.
The franchise says they hope to raise $55,750 this year.
It is the world largest virtual reality arcade network spanning across Canada, Costa Rica and the United States.