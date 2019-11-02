

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - A Waterloo based virtual reality arcade franchise is hosting its fourth annual 24-hour virtual reality marathon from Saturday to Sunday.

The event is being put on by Ctrl V and will be held at all of its locations.

All of the proceeds go toward the Children's Miracle Network of Hospitals.

Last year, Ctrl V raised over $43,000 in a 24-hour span.

The franchise says they hope to raise $55,750 this year.

It is the world largest virtual reality arcade network spanning across Canada, Costa Rica and the United States.