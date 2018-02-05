

CTV Kitchener





After talking her way into taking money out of somebody’s account at two bank branches, police say, a woman was thwarted when she tried to pull the same stunt in Waterloo.

Grey County OPP say they are investigating the incident as a case of identity theft.

They say a woman used a fake driver’s licence and citizenship card purportedly belonging to the victim in the case.

According to police, the woman was able to get thousands of dollars from banks in Guelph and London.

When she tried to conduct a $46,000 transfer at a bank in Waterloo, the teller became suspicious. The teller started questioning the woman, who then left the bank empty-handed.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information that could help investigators.