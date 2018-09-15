

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were looking to identify an individual in connection to an armed robbery at a Waterloo bank.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a bank on Glen Forrest Boulevard.

Police said a male entered the bank with a firearm and demanded money.

He was described as being in his late 20s, six feet tall with a beard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.