Featured
Waterloo bank robbed at gunpoint
Police are looking to identify this man after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Waterloo. (Twitter / @WRPSToday)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 1:18PM EDT
Regional police were looking to identify an individual in connection to an armed robbery at a Waterloo bank.
It happened at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a bank on Glen Forrest Boulevard.
Police said a male entered the bank with a firearm and demanded money.
He was described as being in his late 20s, six feet tall with a beard.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.