

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo bakery has captured a break and enter at their business on camera and now the owner is sharing the footage with the public.

Bread and Bretzel Bakery is located on Toll Gate Boulevard and the owner says the incident happened early Saturday morning.

The owner has since shared the video on the shop’s social media page.

In the footage a suspect is seen walking up to the front door and smashing it in around 5:30 a.m.

Once inside he took the cash register and computer device connected to it.

Roland Daldrub, the bakery’s owner, took over the bakery five years ago saying the incident is a bit of a setback, and after giving the surveillance footage to police, he said he didn’t want to see neighbouring businesses to go through the same thing.

“I thought if it’s any use to the neighbourhood might as well make it public,” Daldrub said.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing black pants and a dark hooded sweater with a black baseball hat.

Police are currently investigating.