Waterloo apartment building evacuated, road closed for fire investigation

A Waterloo apartment building has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside.

The building’s landlord told CTV News, the fire is believed to have started on the second floor around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Most of the tenants in the six-storey apartment building are students.

Emergency services have closed Marshall Street between Weber Street North and Regina Street North as officials investigate.

Waterloo firefighters could be seen going in and out of the building around 2:30 p.m. Friday, but no smoke or flames were visible from outside.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the area. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)