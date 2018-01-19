

CTV Kitchener





Two local residents are among 11 new recipients of the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship.

The medal, which is considered the highest civilian honour in the province other than the Order of Ontario, is awarded annually to people who improve the lives of Ontario residents.

This year’s recipients include Jacobus de Bock, an Alma man and retired school teacher who volunteers with the Alma Optimist Club and helps promote youth health and development by organizing creative activities.

Also on the list is Mary Pappert of Kitchener, a longtime advocate for affordable transportation and housing. Pappert was one of the organizaers of tenant advocacy and education group Renters Educating and Networking Together.

A ceremony took place Wednesday at Queen’s Park for all 11 honourees to be presented with their medals.