The City of Waterloo is teaming up with a local company to try and detect water main leaks before they grow into costly, disruptive breaks.

Waterloo-based Terepac has received a $775,540 contract from the city to set up a system to detect leaks in select water mains. It is believed that the system will help alert the city to problems in the mains that would, if ignored, lead to breaks.

The Terepac system will cover 21 kilometres of Waterloo’s 431-kilometre water main network, primarily in areas where main breaks are considered more likely to occur.

Water main breaks cost the city more than $500,000 per year.