Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires

A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.

The RCMP said they were notified of Zachery Freeman Muise’s death on Friday just before 11 a.m.

He was reportedly working in a remote area when the UTV he was riding rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road. Police say he succumbed to his injuries while in a helicopter on the way to the hospital.

“I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero,” Premier David Eby wrote in a statement. “On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you.”

Muise was employed by a private company contracted to BC Wildfire Service, and was battling the Donnie Creek wildfire.

The death is being investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC, and the BC Wildfire Service.

With files from CJDC-TV and Kaija Jussinoja CTV News Vancouver