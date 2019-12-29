KITCHENER -- Residents are being asked to remain cautious along the Grand River watershed due to heavy rainfall.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a water safety warning on Sunday that will remain in effect until Friday.

A weather system is expected to bring 20-25 mm of rain to most of the watershed during the day on Sunday and Monday.

The GRCA say no significant flooding is anticipated, but higher flows will increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution around the waterways that will have higher than normal flows for several days.

Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are slippery and pose a serious hazard when combined with cold, fast-moving water. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

The GRCA adds that upstream reservoirs are at their lowest point this time of year and will be used to manage runoff if needed.