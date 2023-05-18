Water restored but road remains closed after watermain break in Kitchener

A block of River Road East in Kitchener remains closed after a watermain break Wednesday.

Water is starting to be restored to the area, the City of Kitchener said in a tweet posted at 11:49 a.m. Thursday. A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

River Road East between Ephraim Street and Frederick Street will be close until early next week as crews complete further repairs, the city said.

The City of Kitchener tweeted Wednesday around 4 p.m. informing residents the water was turned off in the area due to a watermain break requiring emergency repairs.

Washrooms and cases of bottled water were available at Stanley Park Community Centre to help those in the area.