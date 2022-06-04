Water rescue emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area

A water rescue emergency brought police, along with paramedics from two agencies, to the Rockwood Conservation Area northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.

Leanne Swantko, the deputy chief of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, tells CTV News their agency, along with Halton Region Paramedic Services responded to the area, but said she couldn’t comment any further.

The Grand River Conservation Authority also confirmed the water rescue call to CTV News, however they deferred any questions about specifics to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP has not yet responded to a request for details.

Emergency responders were no longer on the scene by mid-evening.

The conservation area, along the Eramosa River, is a popular destination for outdoor camping and water activities.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when available.