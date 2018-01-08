

CTV Kitchener





The City of Guelph is on scene this morning to repair a water main break on Stevenson Street north.

The northbound lane of Stevenson Street is closed between Emma Street and Speedvale Ave.

Drivers are being asked to detour around the area by using Eramosa Road, Victoria Road, and Speedvale Avenue.

The City says transit route 12 General Hospital is also being detoured as a result and stops along Emma Street will not be in service until the road is repaired and reopened.

Residents in the area, including Edward Johnson Public School, may notice minor changes to their water pressure or short-term water interruptions.

Those affected will be notified.

The city says repairs are underway and expected to be completed today.