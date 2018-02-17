A Waterloo street has been shut down due to a water main break.

Water started gushing out of a hole on Phillip Street, near Albert, around 1:30 p.m Saturday.

Part of the road and the parking lot of a neighbouring plaza flooded.

However that didn’t stopped drivers trying to make their way through the area.

Phillip Street was closed Saturday afternoon while repairs were being made.

No word yet on when the repair will be completed.