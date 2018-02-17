

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo street has been shut down due to a water main break.

Water started gushing out of a hole on Phillip Street, near Albert, around 1:30 p.m Saturday.

Water is gushing out from the sidewalk on Phillip near Albert in Waterloo. pic.twitter.com/IFZjjvAtW8 — Dan Lauckner (@vidman) February 17, 2018

Part of the road and the parking lot of a neighbouring plaza flooded.

However that didn’t stopped drivers trying to make their way through the area.

A water main break at Albert & Phillip in Waterloo has flooded part of the road. pic.twitter.com/vUlYRd5GND — Dan Lauckner (@vidman) February 17, 2018

Phillip Street was closed Saturday afternoon while repairs were being made.

No word yet on when the repair will be completed.