Water main break closes Waterloo street
Water main break on Phillip Street in Waterloo. (Feb. 17, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 5:06PM EST
A Waterloo street has been shut down due to a water main break.
Water started gushing out of a hole on Phillip Street, near Albert, around 1:30 p.m Saturday.
Water is gushing out from the sidewalk on Phillip near Albert in Waterloo. pic.twitter.com/IFZjjvAtW8— Dan Lauckner (@vidman) February 17, 2018
Part of the road and the parking lot of a neighbouring plaza flooded.
However that didn’t stopped drivers trying to make their way through the area.
A water main break at Albert & Phillip in Waterloo has flooded part of the road. pic.twitter.com/vUlYRd5GND— Dan Lauckner (@vidman) February 17, 2018
Phillip Street was closed Saturday afternoon while repairs were being made.
No word yet on when the repair will be completed.