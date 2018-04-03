Featured
Water main break closes Stanley Street in Brantford
A water main break closed Stanley Street between Chatham and Sheridan streets in Brantford on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Brantford Fire)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 1:21PM EDT
A section of a busy road in Brantford was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break.
City officials said over the noon hour that Stanley Street was closed between Chatham and Sheridan streets.
The break appeared to be centred on the intersection of Stanley and Chatham.
It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.