A section of Courtland Avenue in Kitchener was closed Thursday morning so workers could repair a broken water main.

Courtland was closed between Siebert Avenue and Shelley Drive early Thursday morning after the break was discovered.

Kitchener Utilities described the break as a large one involving an 18-inch pipe, and said the street would likely be closed for most of the day.

Courtland Ave. is being shut down this morning between Shelley Dr. and Siebert Ave., due to a large watermain break in the area. Kitchener Utilities says it will be closed for most of the day; drivers asked to avoid the area. — Krista Simpson (@KristaSimpson) January 25, 2018

The break was the 25th to be reported in Kitchener in the first 25 days of 2018.