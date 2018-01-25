A section of Courtland Avenue in Kitchener was closed Thursday morning so workers could repair a broken water main.

Courtland was closed between Siebert Avenue and Shelley Drive early Thursday morning after the break was discovered.

Kitchener Utilities described the break as a large one involving an 18-inch pipe, and said the street would likely be closed for most of the day.

The break was the 25th to be reported in Kitchener in the first 25 days of 2018.