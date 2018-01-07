

CTV Kitchener





The City of Guelph says a water main break occurred on Westwood Road early Sunday morning.

As a result the eastbound lane of the road is closed around Margaret Greene Park.

Two-way traffic will continue with drivers being asked to yield to oncoming traffic.

Delays are expected along the route.

Residents in the area may notice minor changes to water pressure, but there are no health risks.

Repairs are expected to be completed today.