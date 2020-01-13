KITCHENER -- While several communities in Waterloo Region faced flooding thanks to record rain, the worst is over for most of us.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says that river flows in the northern and central sections of the watershed are receding, most of them having peaked early Monday morning.

That's the case for areas like Elora, Wilmot and Cambridge. But on Monday afternoon, some areas still had road closures because of flooding.

Some communities in the southern section of the watershed, like Brantford, Six Nations and Caledonia, have peaked as well. In areas like Cayuga and Dunnville, though, water levels aren't expected to peak until overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Water levels in those two places are expected to exceed those experienced in the June 2017 flooding that hit the area.

The GRCA says that plenty of debris, like trees and branches, was swept into the water, posing an additional hazard on waterways.

"River flows throughout the watershed will remain high through this week while runoff from this event moves through the system," a flood update reads in part.

The organization is asking people to stay away from waterways while they're flowing high and fast.

The news release says it will remain in effect until at least Wednesday, unless others are issued in the meantime.