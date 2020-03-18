WATCH LIVE: Region of Waterloo Public Health to provide COVID-19 update
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:21AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is set to provide an update about COVID-19 in the area.
It's scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
CTV Kitchener will be broadcasting the update live on our website in the video player above.
So far, Waterloo Region has seen nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most recent was announced on Tuesday.
Public Health expects to provide these updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
You'll be able to find them all here on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.
