KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is set to provide an update about COVID-19 in the area.

It's scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

So far, Waterloo Region has seen nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most recent was announced on Tuesday.

Public Health expects to provide these updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

