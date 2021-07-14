KITCHENER -- Traffic remains closed at a Kitchener roundabout after a wastewater leak on Tuesday afternoon.

Regional officials said the leak was from the nearby Bridgeport Pumping Station. They said there is no risk to public health from the leak and drinking water hasn't been affected.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Kitchener tweeted Lancaster Street West remained closed at Shirk Place, along with Bridge Street at Shirk Place, Tyson Drive and Bloomingdale Road.