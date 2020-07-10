KITCHENER -- Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a Guelph man after a woman was struck in the face with the handle of a bullwhip.

Officers responded to a Carden Street address in downtown Guelph on Friday to investigate a possible assault.

When they arrived, they found that the woman had been hit, and that a male victim had also allegedly been assaulted by the same suspect.

No weapon was used in the assault on the male victim, police say.

The suspect wasn't on the scene when officers arrived, and as such they've sought an arrest warrant for assault with a weapon and assault.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.