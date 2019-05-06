

CTV Kitchener





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to a fraud case.

Darrell Baudoux, 58, is wanted for a number of charges.

These include fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges are related to an ongoing investigation. It began after an elderly Cambridge man reported to police that he had been defrauded of over $400,000 between August 2016 and March 2018.

Police believe that Bardoux befriended the man and targeted him over the course of the two year period.

The suspect is described as six feet three inches tall, 221 lbs and bald. It's believed that he is residing in Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.