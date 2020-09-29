KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a warrant for a 72-year-old Aylmer man in connection to a pair of incidents in the region.

Police say that on the evening of Sept. 24, a 12-year-old girl was walking in the area of Fairway Road North and Pebble Creek Drive in Kitchener.

That's when she was reportedly approached by a man driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

According to a news release, the suspect, a white man, tried to convince her to get into the vehicle. She didn't and was able to flee unharmed.

Later that evening at about 7 p.m., police say a woman was jogging in the area of King Street East and Bishop Street South in Cambridge when she was "repeatedly followed" by a suspect in a red Ford Ranger.

The next day, police say that the suspect was arrested outside of the region by another police service in relation to other offences. It's not clear where that happened or what offences he was arrested for.

Police have issued a warrant to have the accused brought before the courts in Waterloo Region.

"Further details on any charges will be provided once the suspect has been arrested and processed on those charges," a news release reads in part.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking the public's help.

Anyone with information related to either of the two incidents mentioned above, or incidents of a similar nature, are asked to contact police.