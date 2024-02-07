KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Warrant issued for driver involved in fatal 2023 crash near Acton

    A vehicle with extensive damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision near Acton, Ont., while a second vehicle can be seen flipped upside down. (OPP) A vehicle with extensive damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision near Acton, Ont., while a second vehicle can be seen flipped upside down. (OPP)
    Share

    A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Brampton man who was involved in a fatal 2023 crash near Acton.

    On June 6, an SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Wellington Road 125 and Halton-Erin Townline around 6 a.m.

    The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital. He was only identified as a 60-year-old man from Fergus.

    Two passengers in the SUV were also seriously hurt.

    The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

    On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mandeep Singh Thind. The 26-year-old Brampton man is accused of careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News