Warrant issued for driver involved in fatal 2023 crash near Acton

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Brampton man who was involved in a fatal 2023 crash near Acton.

On June 6, an SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Wellington Road 125 and Halton-Erin Townline around 6 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital. He was only identified as a 60-year-old man from Fergus.

Two passengers in the SUV were also seriously hurt.

The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mandeep Singh Thind. The 26-year-old Brampton man is accused of careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.