KITCHENER -- Public health is warning residents after 11 fentanyl overdoses were reported in the Guelph area in a 48-hour period.

The increase is being blamed on a potent batch of fentanyl being circulated in the community, according to a public health warning posted on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health wrote that reports indicate certain overdoses have required three to four doses of naloxone to reverse.

Health Alert (March 2, 2020): 11 overdoses in the past 48 hours in the Guelph community.

The substance is described as a dark purple or rainbow coloured powder.

Police also issued a caution over Twitter on Sunday, after they said officers responded to an increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses in the past two days.

Police say they discourage the use of illegal substances but warn users that this batch may be more potent than others.

Drug users are recommended to carry naloxone, never use alone, or use at a supervised injection site.

Guelph's public health unit is warning that these substances may still be circulating.

911 should be called immediately if someone is overdosing.