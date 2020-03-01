KITCHENER -- Guelph Police Drug Unit is warning residents of a potentially stronger version of fentanyl on the streets.

The cautioning was issued over Twitter on Sunday after they say they’ve responded to an increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses in the past two days.

The substance is described as a purple or rainbow coloured powder.

Police say they discourage the use of illegal substances but warn users that this batch may be more potent than others.

Drug users are recommended to carry naloxone, never use alone, or use at a supervised injection site. 911 should be called immediately if someone is overdosing.