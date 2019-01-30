

CTV Kitchener





Temperatures are taking a dive in the region as another extreme cold warning blankets the area.

Overnight, the temperature dipped below -30 C with the wind chill.

These conditions can be dangerous if you are outside too long.

The Region of Waterloo has a number of warming centres for people to take a break from the cold.

If you need to take a break from the cold, here's a list of warming centres around the region.

For more information, including hours and addresses, visit the region's website.

Cambridge

Cambridge City Hall

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

WG Johnson Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Idea Exchange: Queen’s Square, Preston, Hespeler, Clemens Mills branches

Region of Waterloo Building

Kitchener

Activa Sportsplex

Breithaupt Centre

Bridgeport Community Centre

Centreville Chicopee Community Centre

Chandler Mowat Community Centre

Country Hills Community Centre

Don McLaren Arena

Forest Heights Community Centre

Grand River Arena

Kingsdale Community Centre

Kitchener Auditorium

Kitchener City Hall

Kitchener Public Library – Central, Countril Hills, Forest Heights, Grand River Stanley Park, Pioneer Park branches

Lions Arena

Mill Courtland Community Centre

Queensmount Arena

Region of Waterloo building

Rockway Centre

Sportsworld Arena

Stanley Park Community Centre

Victoria Hills Community Centre

Waterloo Region Museum

Williamsburg Community Centre

Waterloo

Adult Recreation Centre

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Region of Waterloo building

RIM Park

Waterloo City Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre

Waterloo Public Library – John M. Harper, Main and McCormick branches

North Dumfries

North Dumfries Community Complex – Ayr

Region of Waterloo Library – Ayr

Wellesley

Linwood Community Centre

Region of Waterloo Library – Linwood, St. Clements and Wellesley branches

St. Clements Community Centre

Wellesley Community Centre

Wilmot

Region of Waterloo Library – Baden, New Dundee and New Hamburg branches

Township of Wilmot Office – Baden

Wilmot Recreation Centre – Baden

Woolwich

Breslau Community Centre

Region of Waterloo Library – Bloomingdale, Elmira and St. Jacobs branches

Township of Woolwich Office – Elmira

Woolwich Memorial Centre – Elmira