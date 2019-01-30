Featured
Warming centres around the region as temperatures dive
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 12:16PM EST
Temperatures are taking a dive in the region as another extreme cold warning blankets the area.
Overnight, the temperature dipped below -30 C with the wind chill.
These conditions can be dangerous if you are outside too long.
The Region of Waterloo has a number of warming centres for people to take a break from the cold.
If you need to take a break from the cold, here's a list of warming centres around the region.
For more information, including hours and addresses, visit the region's website.
Cambridge
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge Centre for the Arts
WG Johnson Centre
Allan Reuter Centre
David Durward Centre
Idea Exchange: Queen’s Square, Preston, Hespeler, Clemens Mills branches
Region of Waterloo Building
Kitchener
Activa Sportsplex
Breithaupt Centre
Bridgeport Community Centre
Centreville Chicopee Community Centre
Chandler Mowat Community Centre
Country Hills Community Centre
Don McLaren Arena
Forest Heights Community Centre
Grand River Arena
Kingsdale Community Centre
Kitchener Auditorium
Kitchener City Hall
Kitchener Public Library – Central, Countril Hills, Forest Heights, Grand River Stanley Park, Pioneer Park branches
Lions Arena
Mill Courtland Community Centre
Queensmount Arena
Region of Waterloo building
Rockway Centre
Sportsworld Arena
Stanley Park Community Centre
Victoria Hills Community Centre
Waterloo Region Museum
Williamsburg Community Centre
Waterloo
Adult Recreation Centre
Albert McCormick Community Centre
Region of Waterloo building
RIM Park
Waterloo City Centre
Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre
Waterloo Public Library – John M. Harper, Main and McCormick branches
North Dumfries
North Dumfries Community Complex – Ayr
Region of Waterloo Library – Ayr
Wellesley
Linwood Community Centre
Region of Waterloo Library – Linwood, St. Clements and Wellesley branches
St. Clements Community Centre
Wellesley Community Centre
Wilmot
Region of Waterloo Library – Baden, New Dundee and New Hamburg branches
Township of Wilmot Office – Baden
Wilmot Recreation Centre – Baden
Woolwich
Breslau Community Centre
Region of Waterloo Library – Bloomingdale, Elmira and St. Jacobs branches
Township of Woolwich Office – Elmira
Woolwich Memorial Centre – Elmira