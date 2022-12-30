Warmer, wetter weather prompts advisory for most of southwestern Ontario

From a winter weather alert to a rainfall alert, the weather in southwestern Ontario has shifted drastically over the last week.

The warmer temperatures are raising concerns the additional water from the melting snow, coupled with the rainfall alert, can make waterways dangerous.

Some local officials told CTV News the previous weather warnings were not headed, and they hope that changes.

“It’s pretty dangerous, especially with cars out there and we are plowing drifts that could easily hide a car, with zero visibility, you wouldn’t see it until it’s right there,” Cody Feltz, West Perth Fire Department captain and local plow operator said, talking about last week’s winter storm.

His plows were pulled from the roads during the whiteout conditions that closed several major highways across the province.

He said hitting the roads last weekend was nerve racking. While on call with the fire department, he only had one call to rescue a stranded motorist, but that is still one too many he said.

Feltz says they helped plow out several vehicles, and also got stuck themselves.

Snow plow stuck after winter storm. (Submitted/Cody Feltz)

“You shouldn’t have to look for cars when the roads have been closed for 48 hours, but you have to look over your shoulder all the time when you’re out there, it definitely makes it dangerous,” said Feltz.

West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter said he hopes the next time road closed signs go up, people listen.

"The weather alerts came out well in advance of the storm [last week]. I think everyone should have been well aware, next time you hear a warning about a storm like this, pay attention to them,” Hunter said.

Despite the winter storm last week, warnings this week have a different meaning as above seasonal temperature roll across the region.

The warmer temperatures, coupled with an incoming rainstorm, are causing hazards around wetlands.

“People are going to want to get out for a walk just for the fresh air, but stay away from rivers, drainage ditches, anywhere where there is flowing water,” said Hunter.

And while the risk of widespread flooding is low, conservation authorities said water levels are expected to be high.

“We have a lot of snow melting and we have rain on the way so there is a low risk of some flooding, we will keep an eye on it but the risk is low right now,” said Cam Linwood, Grand River Conservation Authority supervisor.