Warm weather leads to early patio season in Waterloo Region

As temperatures peaked above the 20-degree mark on Tuesday, some food establishments decided it was the perfect time to open their patios for the first time this year.

Four Fathers Brewing Co. in Cambridge welcomed diners throughout the day.

“We opened the patio today,” assistant general manager Lindsay Shields said. “It’s just been really nice weather coming up from Easter, so we decided why not celebrate and let everyone enjoy the weather.”

It’s more than a month earlier than the brewery typically opens the patio.

“Normally the weather is not nice until about mid-May, so that’s when we usually wait,” Shields said.

She added the warm weather typically means more business, as hikers on nearby trails trickle in.

That was the case for a pair of friends who ended up there on Tuesday afternoon.

“We went for a beautiful hike today at Rattlesnake Point and so we thought we deserved a beer afterward,” one customer said.

Shields said the restaurant is also planning a patio expansion this year, which will almost double the size of the existing space. That’s expected to be open by May long weekend.

Joey’s Doggs Certified Street Meat also opened their truck on Weber Street for the first time this year on Tuesday.

“This is, I think, the first time we’ve opened this early. Last year, we opened up in May,” manager Leslie Rito said.

She said they saw families and construction workers all throughout the afternoon.

“I think it’s kind of fun for a family to come out and enjoy the weather and enjoy a little bit of street meat. Who doesn’t like their hot dog on a nice, warm summer day,” co-owner Domenic Romeo said.

At Kitchener’s Moose Winooski’s, the patio has already opened this year, but things were busy during the lunch rush on Tuesday.

“This year was kind of funny because we did open up about a month ago. Then a couple of weeks ago we had snow,” general manager Joe Siasat said.

“We love to be the first and the only one in Kitchener to have their patio open when we do have that opportunity.”