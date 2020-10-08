KITCHENER -- Seasonal temperatures and cloudy periods are expected on Thursday, with clouds clearing overnight and bringing the risk of patchy frost early Friday morning.

Some gorgeous weather is expected on Friday as temperatures rise to near 20 degrees Celsius with no shortage of sunshine.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a gusty southwest wind, with even warmer temperatures into the 20s expected. Cloudy periods and a late-day shower or thunderstorm could come as a cold front passes, cooling things off for through Monday.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, although clouds could linger for some. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the low- to mid-teens.

There is some uncertainty around Monday’s forecast as remnant moisture from Hurricane Delta brings the chance of showers. As of now, forecasts suggest mainly cloudy conditions can be expected Monday with evening showers.