Warm temperatures delay beginning of local ski season

Seven days following a wicked winter storm, temperatures have shot up to near double digits and put the brakes on a favourite winter activity. The ski and snowboard season has hit an early winter speedbump at Chicopee Resort in Kitchener with many hills left bare and chair lifts at a standstill.

“It’s like a golf course. It’s green grass,” said CEO Bill Creighton

Four straight days of above-freezing temperatures has only further delayed the start to the season on the slopes.

“This is a huge impact on us, “said Creighton. “Not having the Christmas break when all those kids wanna be out there. We would have tens of thousands of people out.”

Despite limited snow on the hills, business is still booming at local ski shops.

“Skis and snowboards and a lot of boot fitting. A lot of excitement, a lot of anticipation really at this point,” said Jay Cutaia, general manager of Select Sports.

According to Chicopee though, cooler temperatures are more important than snow.

“Above seasonal temperatures - what that causes for us is an inability to make man-made snow,” Creighton said. “We can’t just make it in plus temperatures. -10 degrees and we can make a ton of snow overnight.”

Though, Environment Canada’s forecast shows that the warmer temperatures are here to stay.

“Does look to stay on the mild side, at least for the next 10 days or so,” said Brain Owsiak, meteorologist with the weather agency. “Even going into early next week, possibly approaching double digits. Does look like it’s going to be a challenge for them to have the temperatures needed to even make snow. “

In the meantime, Chicopee said it will continue to monitor weather patterns and expects to open its doors by mid-January.

“I’m excited about the season ahead. We’ve got lots of time left and lots of great weather in front of us,” added Creighton.