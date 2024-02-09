Wanted woman charged for calling police with fake name: GPS

Guelph police have arrested a wanted woman who allegedly called them for help and lied about her identity.

Officers were called to the VIA Rail station downtown around 1 p.m. Thursday by a woman who says another person was refusing to return her belongings.

Police say the woman gave a fake name and date of birth on the call.

According to a news release, investigators found out her true identity and that she was wanted by police in another jurisdiction.

A 48-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with obstructing an officer.