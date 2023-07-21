Wanted woman arrested after accidental 911 call

Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament

A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'

Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad

Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.

    WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal area; La Ronde closed due to rain

    The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.

    A pedestrians walks through a rainstorm Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Quebec safe consumption sites receive more funding

    The Quebec government will grant more than a million dollars to Montreal organizations offering supervised consumption sites. The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, made the announcement at the offices of the Spectre de rue organization in Montreal's Centre-Sud district on Friday morning.

