Wanted woman arrested after accidental 911 call

Guelph police say a 42-year-old woman wanted by police was arrested after she accidently called 911.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m., a 911 call was received by a Guelph Police Service communicator.

The caller advised she had dialled by accident, but an investigation revealed she was wanted by another police service.

According to police, officers went to the address provided by the woman and placed her under arrest. She was also found to be in the company of a man she had been ordered to stay away from.

The woman has been charged with breaching an undertaking and breaching a probation order.