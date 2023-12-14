Wanted Ont. man pocket dials police, gets arrested

KITCHENER
    A 48-year-old Guelph, Ont. man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant after police say he pocket dialed 911.

    Guelph police said they received the accidental 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

    The man on the phone told the calltaker his name and explained he did not mean to call, police said.

    The calltaker ran his name and realized he was wanted for assault and breaching court orders.

    The man also confirmed he was at home, police said in an email.

    When officers arrived at the downtown address, they found the man standing outside.

    In addition to the original charges, he’s now been charged with failing to appear. He’s due in Guelph court on Jan. 26.

