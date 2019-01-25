

CTV Kitchener





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal inmate known to frequent Waterloo Region.

Daniel Ouellette is described as a 31-year-old Caucasian male.

Police say he is five feet six inches tall, about 141 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos on his hands, arms and chest.

Ouellette is serving a two year sentence for the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of break-in instruments

Break, enter and commit

Theft under $5,000

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Police say the offender is known to frequent Cambridge, Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph, as well as Hamilton, Toronto and Barrie.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police.