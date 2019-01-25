Featured
Wanted offender known to frequent Waterloo Region
Daniel Ouellete is wanted federally and is known to frequent Waterloo Region. (Source: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 1:55PM EST
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal inmate known to frequent Waterloo Region.
Daniel Ouellette is described as a 31-year-old Caucasian male.
Police say he is five feet six inches tall, about 141 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos on his hands, arms and chest.
Ouellette is serving a two year sentence for the following charges:
- Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified (two counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Break, enter and commit
- Theft under $5,000
- Taking a motor vehicle without consent
Police say the offender is known to frequent Cambridge, Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph, as well as Hamilton, Toronto and Barrie.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police.