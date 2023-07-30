Wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted daughter may be in Stratford
Stratford police are searching their community for a wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted her three-year-old daughter.
RCMP in Manitoba launched the search Friday for 35-year-old Holley Malleck, who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter Amelia Deonarine.
Stratford police tweeted that they received information the two could be in the city.
RCMP says the search stems from a custody dispute. They don't believe the child is in danger, but she was taken without her father's consent.
Malleck is described as 5'2, around 200 pounds, and with red hair and brown eyes.
Amelia is 3'2, weighing around 35 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Stratford police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
London
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont. man found in possession of knives, stolen licence during traffic stop: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor man is facing a slew of charges after police apprehended him during a traffic stop in Harwich Township in possession of knives and a stolen driver’s licence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit
A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.
-
Windsorites brave rain for annual Lupus Walk
Residents in Windsor, Ont. took strides on Saturday to make strides in the fight against lupus. Supporters braved the rain on Saturday morning for the 22nd annual Lupus Walk at Jackson Park.
Barrie
-
Five people taken to hospital after Highway 400 crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Tay Township for several hours after a serious crash near the Highway 12 ramp.
-
Hydro pole crash closes section of Yonge Street in Elmvale for most of the day
An overnight collision with a hydro pole will frustrate residents and motorists in Elmvale throughout the day.
-
Police, agencies raise awareness around human trafficking in York Region
Police and community agencies in York Region are raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
700 customers in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power following Friday's storm
Approximately 700 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Ottawa remained without power Sunday afternoon, as the cleanup continues from Friday's severe thunderstorm that hit the region.
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
Montreal
-
Buying a home? Here's what $500K will get you in Montreal
While higher interest rates tend to drive down demand on the housing market -- and by extension, price -- analysts predict housing prices in Montreal will remain elevated over the coming months. To get a picture of where the market's at right now, here's a list of what $500,000 (ish) can get you in Montreal, borough-by-borough.
-
App feature helps you plan your new commute with the REM
To help commuters adapt, a popular public transit app -- appropriately called "Transit App" -- is introducing a new feature. "Preview mode" helps people plan their trips ahead of time and compare different routes.
-
Charges laid after three men shot at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm were laid Saturday night against two suspects following a shootout earlier that day in Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, Monteregie.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
Winnipeg, Brandon Liquor Marts closed Sunday amid strike action
All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts are closed on Sunday amid the continued strike action.
-
Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire
The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.
Calgary
-
Newcomers build comfort level through ballet
For six weeks, a group of Calgary newcomers has been taking dance classes with Alberta Ballet. Saturday was their final class.
-
'You can see the hope': Hundreds of kids choose free bikes at Forest Lawn Community Centre
It was a great day for a bike ride, and hundreds of Calgary kids got their own set of wheels Saturday to go for one.
-
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in Edmonton
The Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.
-
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.