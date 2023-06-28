Wanted man turns himself in, facing multiple charges

Woodstock police say James Sanderson, a man they had been searching for, has voluntarily turned himself in.

Police said the 29-year-old from Woodstock was wanted for charges dating back to March 2023 and November 2022.

Sanderson was arrested following his alleged involvement in multiple incidents related to assault, sexual assault and breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face the charges brought against him.