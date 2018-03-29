

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is known to frequent Waterloo Region, according to provincial police.

The OPP say Shimon Abrahams is wanted for a breach of his parole. He is in the midst of a sentence for dangerous driving and a weapon-related offence.

In addition to Waterloo Region, police say, Abrahams has ties to Toronto and Barrie.

He is described as being black, 5’11” and 166 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the name Avony tattooed on his back, praying hands tattooed on his left forearm and scripture writings tattooed on his right forearm.

Anyone who sees the 37 year old is asked to contact police at 1-866-870-7673 or call Crime Stoppers.