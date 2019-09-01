Featured
Wanted man reportedly steals vehicle, breaks through wall, jumps out window to avoid arrest
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 2:21PM EDT
A 25-year-old man from Guelph has been arrested after a reportedly extensive tracking effort.
Emergency services first responded to the area of Fife Road for a medical call around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials say the male patient fled the area before their arrival.
Police add that they later learned the man had a Canada Wide Warrant for his arrest for being unlawfully at large.
The man reportedly broke into a business on Wellington Road and stole a commercial motor vehicle to aid in his escape.
Police found the reportedly stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Fife Road three hours later.
They say they confirmed the man was in a townhouse on the same road.
Police report that the man climbed into an attic space, broke through the drywall of two adjoining units, and jumped out a second-story window to avoid capture.
A canine unit was brought in to assist tracking the man.
The man was located and arrested after a track that lasted over two hours and covered over seven kilometers, according to police.
The Guelph man has been charged with break and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation.
He was held pending a bail hearing.