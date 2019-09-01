

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man from Guelph has been arrested after a reportedly extensive tracking effort.

Emergency services first responded to the area of Fife Road for a medical call around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the male patient fled the area before their arrival.

Police add that they later learned the man had a Canada Wide Warrant for his arrest for being unlawfully at large.

The man reportedly broke into a business on Wellington Road and stole a commercial motor vehicle to aid in his escape.

Police found the reportedly stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Fife Road three hours later.

They say they confirmed the man was in a townhouse on the same road.

Police report that the man climbed into an attic space, broke through the drywall of two adjoining units, and jumped out a second-story window to avoid capture.

A canine unit was brought in to assist tracking the man.

The man was located and arrested after a track that lasted over two hours and covered over seven kilometers, according to police.

The Guelph man has been charged with break and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation.

He was held pending a bail hearing.