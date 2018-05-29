

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his parole may be in southwestern Ontario.

According to the OPP, Dustin Lunz has been known to spend time in Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Perth County.

Police claim Lunz breached his parole while in the midst of a two-year-plus sentence for offences including breaking and entering, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

The 24 year old is described as being 6’2” and 265 pounds, with tattoos on his right arm, right calf and both wrists.

Anyone with information about Lunz’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-866-870-7673 or call Crime Stoppers.