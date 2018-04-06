Featured
Wanted man could be Waterloo Region
Kyle Keon in an undated photo provided by OPP.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 6:15PM EDT
Provincial police are trying to track down a federal inmate wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.
They say 29-year-old Kyle Keon is “unlawfully at large” and could be Waterloo Region.
He’s described as:
- White
- 5’10 (178 cm)
- 190 lbs
- Tattoo of a skull on his right forearm
- Tattoo of a skull with horns and tentacles on his left forearm
Keon is serving a 2 year sentence on drug charges and possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon.
He could also be in the Ottawa, Pembroke, or Renfrew areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.