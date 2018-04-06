

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are trying to track down a federal inmate wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

They say 29-year-old Kyle Keon is “unlawfully at large” and could be in Waterloo Region.

He’s described as:

White

5’10 (178 cm)

190 lbs

Tattoo of a skull on his right forearm

Tattoo of a skull with horns and tentacles on his left forearm

Keon is serving a 2 year sentence on drug charges and possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon.

He could also be in the Ottawa, Pembroke, or Renfrew areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.