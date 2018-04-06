Provincial police are trying to track down a federal inmate wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

They say 29-year-old Kyle Keon is “unlawfully at large” and could be in Waterloo Region.

He’s described as:

  • White
  • 5’10 (178 cm)
  • 190 lbs
  • Tattoo of a skull on his right forearm
  • Tattoo of a skull with horns and tentacles on his left forearm

Keon is serving a 2 year sentence on drug charges and possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon.

He could also be in the Ottawa, Pembroke, or Renfrew  areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.