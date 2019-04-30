

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man considered armed and dangerous is wanted by police.

Matthew Boivin, 33, is wanted on a number of criminal charges.

These include assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, flight from police and breach of probation.

The charges are reportedly in connection to a number of recent incidents. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

He’s described as white, five feet 10 inches tall and about 157 lbs. He has brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.