The search for a wanted man has ended at the Elora Gorge.

Staff members first spotted the man whom they knew to be a fugitive camping at the park.

But it was a warden with the Grand River Conservation Authority who eventually tracked him down.

OPP arrested the man and a woman who was with him in a stolen car.

They also found a variety of drugs including meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.

Denis David Donald Hepburn, a 27-year-old from Guelph, has been charged with possession, failing to comply with two probation orders, a recognizance order, as well as possession of stolen property.

Ashley Stokman, a 23-year-old from Gueph/Eramosa, has also been charged with possession of drugs and stolen property.