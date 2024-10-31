Wanted man arrested in Kitchener

A wanted man has been arrested in Kitchener after Waterloo Regional Police said they stopped him during a proactive patrol.

Officers stopped the man in the Hanson Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard area on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

They said the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

During his arrest, officers seized suspected pregabalin, clonazepam, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police said they also seized a stolen bicycle.

The 34-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and possession of stolen property under $5,000.