    • Wanted man arrested in Kitchener

    An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP)
    A wanted man is back in custody after he was arrested in Kitchener.

    The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad had been looking for a federal offender who went missing on Jan. 12.

    The man is serving a two-year, three-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a fraudulent identity document.

