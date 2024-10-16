Wanted man arrested in Kitchener

A wanted man is back in custody after he was arrested in Kitchener.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad had been looking for a federal offender who went missing on Jan. 12.

The man is serving a two-year, three-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a fraudulent identity document.