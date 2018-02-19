

CTV Kitchener





A man who had been sought by police for nearly two months over an alleged parole breach has been arrested after allegedly running away from a RIDE checkpoint.

Daniel Goulden, 32, had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since December. He allegedly breached his parole while serving a six-year sentence for weapons trafficking and other offences.

Perth County OPP say Goulden was stopped at a RIDE setup in the Listowel area.

He allegedly ran away from the checkpoint, into a nearby wooded area. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics searched for the man in frigid weather, and eventually located him.

He now faces charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, flight from police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

A woman who was with him was also arrested, and later released from custody without charges.