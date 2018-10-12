

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a wanted male after he fled from police in stolen vehicles on multiple occasions.

Police were initially called to a break and enter in progress on Oct. 2.

It happened at a residence on McElderry Road at approximately 7:12 a.m.

Officers attended and located the suspect, Damien Hitchcock-Hurst, in a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle reportedly rammed a parked car and sped away, hitting another parked vehicle and nearly colliding with a police cruiser head-on.

The vehicle was located with the assistance of the OPP shortly after in the area of Cooks Mill Road and Carter Road.

Hitchcock-Hurst, 22, was wanted for several other offences from two other incidents months apart.

On Oct. 10, he was located by police in a different stolen vehicle on College Avenue.

The vehicle jumped the curb, drove through the backyard of the townhouse complex before travelling in the oncoming lane, running a red light and turning onto the Hanlon Expressway.

Hitchcock-Hurst was located again the following day at approximately 12:30 p.m.

After a foot pursuit, he was arrested.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 facing numerous charges.