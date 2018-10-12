Featured
Wanted man arrested after fleeing multiple times
Police have released a photo of a wanted man after an incident on Oct. 2. (Source: Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 1:14PM EDT
Guelph Police have arrested a wanted male after he fled from police in stolen vehicles on multiple occasions.
Police were initially called to a break and enter in progress on Oct. 2.
It happened at a residence on McElderry Road at approximately 7:12 a.m.
Officers attended and located the suspect, Damien Hitchcock-Hurst, in a stolen vehicle.
The stolen vehicle reportedly rammed a parked car and sped away, hitting another parked vehicle and nearly colliding with a police cruiser head-on.
The vehicle was located with the assistance of the OPP shortly after in the area of Cooks Mill Road and Carter Road.
Hitchcock-Hurst, 22, was wanted for several other offences from two other incidents months apart.
On Oct. 10, he was located by police in a different stolen vehicle on College Avenue.
The vehicle jumped the curb, drove through the backyard of the townhouse complex before travelling in the oncoming lane, running a red light and turning onto the Hanlon Expressway.
Hitchcock-Hurst was located again the following day at approximately 12:30 p.m.
After a foot pursuit, he was arrested.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 facing numerous charges.