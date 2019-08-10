

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 28-year-old for multiple warrants.

The Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) team apprehended the suspect in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road in Kitchener around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A taser-like weapon was deployed while arresting the Kitchener man.

Police seized suspected meth, a collapsible baton, two concealed pocket knives, and stolen IDs as a result of the investigation.

The man is facing several charges, including assault with intent to resist, possession of stolen property, possession of a schedule I substance, and weapons-related offences.